Young girl hit by car at Gracemere

A YOUNG girl was struck by a car in Gracemere this morning and has been transported to hospital in a stable condition.

The incident occurred on Breakspear St around 8.15am this morning, the same street as a primary school.

A spokesperson from Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed that a young girl, over the age of 10, sustained a head laceration during the incident and required transportation to the Rockhampton Hospital.

According to a witness, Breakspear St had to be shut down while emergency services responded to the incident.

According to the same witness, the young girl's mother and two sisters were at the scene.