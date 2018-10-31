Menu
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Young girl hit by car at Gracemere

31st Oct 2018 12:06 PM
A YOUNG girl was struck by a car in Gracemere this morning and has been transported to hospital in a stable condition.

The incident occurred on Breakspear St around 8.15am this morning, the same street as a primary school.

A spokesperson from Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed that a young girl, over the age of 10, sustained a head laceration during the incident and required transportation to the Rockhampton Hospital.

According to a witness, Breakspear St had to be shut down while emergency services responded to the incident.

According to the same witness, the young girl's mother and two sisters were at the scene.

