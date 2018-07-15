Menu
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
News

Young girl hospitalised after early morning car crash

Shayla Bulloch
by
15th Jul 2018 9:12 AM

A TEENAGER was hospitalised early this morning after a crash in North Rockhampton.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to Thozet Rd around 1.18am to reports of a crash involving a teenage girl.

On arrival, the 17-year-old girl was out of the vehicle which sustained slight damage.

She was treated for minor injuries including chest pain, which a QAS spokesperson said could have been seatbelt whiplash.

Paramedics took the girl to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

breaking queensland ambulance service rockhampton crash tmbcrashes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

