Young girl hospitalised after early morning car crash
A TEENAGER was hospitalised early this morning after a crash in North Rockhampton.
Queensland Ambulance Service were called to Thozet Rd around 1.18am to reports of a crash involving a teenage girl.
On arrival, the 17-year-old girl was out of the vehicle which sustained slight damage.
She was treated for minor injuries including chest pain, which a QAS spokesperson said could have been seatbelt whiplash.
Paramedics took the girl to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.