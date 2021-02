A girl was taken to the Capricorn Coast Hospital following a motorcycle accident at Bondoola on Sunday night.

A primary school aged girl was injured in a motorcycle crash on a private property at Bondoola on Sunday night.

She was taken by ambulance to the Capricorn Coast Hospital in a stable condition with lower leg pain.

The incident happened at 7.11pm.