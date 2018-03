YEPPOON INCIDENT: A six year-old girl was transported to Rockhampton Hospital yesterday after she came off a motorbike at Yeppoon.

YEPPOON INCIDENT: A six year-old girl was transported to Rockhampton Hospital yesterday after she came off a motorbike at Yeppoon. Chris Ison ROK210917cbike1

A SIX-year-old girl has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital following an incident at the Yeppoon Motocross Club yesterday.

The young patient had came off a motorbike at 10.40am, but was conscious when Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) attended to her.

A QAS spokesman this morning said she sustained a wound under her arm.