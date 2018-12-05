Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A young girl was struck by lightning in Netherdale in the Pioneer Valley
A young girl was struck by lightning in Netherdale in the Pioneer Valley MaxPixel
News

Young girl struck by lightning in Pioneer Valley

Ashley Pillhofer
by
5th Dec 2018 7:30 AM | Updated: 9:01 AM

Update 8.33 am: A NETHERDALE teenager was "sitting outside" when she sustained electric shock after being struck by lighting.

Acting Officer in Charge of the South Mackay QAS station Al Craig said the girl was not hit directly, rather the lightning hit the ground near her.

He said she was transported to the Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition with "no emergency health concerns".

"The warning to people is to make sure they are aware of severe weather warnings when they are issued," he said.

"Lightning can be very dangerous."

Initial: A TEENAGER was taken to the Mackay Base Hospital after being struck by lightning last night.

The girl sustained electric shock after being struck about 6pm last night on the Mackay Eungella Road at Netherdale.

Paramedics transported her to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

More information about the incident is not yet known.

editors picks hospital lightning strike pioneer valley
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Cold case breakthrough: Chris Dawson arrested

    premium_icon Cold case breakthrough: Chris Dawson arrested

    Crime CHRIS Dawson, the husband of Lynette Dawson who disappeared from Sydney’s northern beaches in the early 1980s, has been arrested in Queensland.

    • 5th Dec 2018 9:29 AM
    REVEALED: What will be the new name for Livingstone Shire?

    premium_icon REVEALED: What will be the new name for Livingstone Shire?

    News The Shire is about to become a city but what will it be called?

    Qld coal exploration booming

    premium_icon Qld coal exploration booming

    Business Queensland Exploration Council to release its annual scorecard.

    Reflections on Rocky's ripper of a hail storm

    premium_icon Reflections on Rocky's ripper of a hail storm

    Weather The storm cell provided welcome rain and unwelcome carnage.

    Local Partners