Young girl treated for reported dog bite

TWO PERSONS were assessed by paramedics for dog bites this weekend in CQ.

A female child was treated for a dog bite to the leg at a private residence in Gracemere at 6.44pm last night.

Queensland Ambulance Service transported her to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Another woman reported being partially knocked out after she was knocked over by a dog

The incident happened about 8.30am today at a Foreshores' property, about 30km south of Gladstone.

The 30-year-old woman has a cut to the eye area and was described as not being completely alert.