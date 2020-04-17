Menu
Agnes Han and mum Xuelong Zhang.
Young girl’s gift to ‘superhero’ hospital staff

Alexia Austin
17th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
LOLLIES and toys are often the first choice when it comes to spending pocket money - but not for five-year-old Agnes Han.

Born at the Toowoomba Hospital, Agnes decided to donate the money in her piggy bank to hospital staff, who she refers to as her "superheroes".

Proud mum Xuelong Zhang was by her side as she donated $50 to the Toowoomba Hospital Foundation last week, where it will be used for the pay it forward campaign.

Ms Zhang said she had been explaining the coronavirus situation and the importance of the hospital staff's work when the little girl made the decision.

Agnes Han with her piggy bank donation.
"She said they are her superheroes," Ms Zhang said.

"I asked, 'do you want to do something for your superheroes - can you draw a picture or make a video or do something with your pocket money?'

"She thought for a moment and said, 'I want to buy them a cup of coffee and (let them) have a rest -they are so tired'."

To buy the hospital staff a coffee, or to donate, visit toowoombahospitalfoundation.org.au.

