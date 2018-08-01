Titans prop gone for season

Morgan Boyle will miss the rest of the season.

MORGAN Boyle's NRL season is over after the hulking Gold Coast prop went in for surgery on his troublesome shoulder on Tuesday.

Coming off a promising rookie year in 2017, Boyle has been on the back foot in his follow up campaign ever since he was involved in a heavy training collision with teammate Jarrod Wallace in February.

There were initially fears the 22-year-old's season would be over before it began but he has been able to manage his way to seven Titans appearances.

However, he has only played one game in the past three months.

Boyle was forced from the field soon after halftime while playing for feeder club Burleigh in their Intrust Super Cup match against Papua New Guinea on Sunday in Port Moresby.

Adding to their woes, Titans development player Dallas Wells suffered a season-ending pectoral injury in the same match.

Boyle and Wells join Dale Copley and Max King on Gold Coast's long-term injury list.