Young Gracemere fishing fan nominated for prestigious award

HOOKED: Nicholas Thompson has been nominated for the BB Print Regional Achiever Award in the Seven News Young Achiever Awards, which will be presented next month. Allan Reinikka ROK181218anichola

NICHOLAS Thompson is just like every other 11-year-old boy, only his passion for fishing surpasses any other.

The Gracemere boy's love for fishing is so renowned he was nominated for the BB Print Regional Achiever Award in the 2019 Seven News Young Achiever Awards.

Nicholas said his passion for fishing began when he was aged two and his parents took him to Coorooman Creek at Easter and he caught his first fish, a little grunter.

"That's where my fishing journey began,” he said.

"Since that trip, I now have an oscar in a tank in my bedroom, a shelf full of fishing-related books, fishing DVDs and my favourite, my fish-shaped bed.”

Nicholas Thompson with his parents Matt and Samara and sisters Caitlin and Danielle. Allan Reinikka ROK181218anichola

Nicholas, who will be starting Year 6 this month at St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, said his passion for fishing stemmed from the thrill, "you never know what is going to happen, no fishing trip is ever the same”.

"It is also the joy of being outdoors in the environment. I have gotten to see some amazing things out fishing like dolphins following our boat, they were surfing on the bow wave of the boat, or the amazing stars when it is pitch black,” he said.

"I have even seen a meteor shower from the boat when night fishing.

"Not to mention, what you can learn about the environment, I have learnt so much about waterways, ecosystems and fish species, their characteristics and behaviours, all because of my love of fishing.”

His dream is that all children will love fishing and be committed to a sustainable fishing future. He said his dream came from "seeing things and realising I can help and try to motivate others too as well”.

"As a fisherman I heard people talk about sustainable fishing a lot, I have seen the evidence,” he said.

"We wouldn't be here without the waterways, and I, as a young fisherman, can start to protect them.

"Sustainable fishing is important for the ecosystem, so the fish are there to enjoy for the future. If no one is willing to do anything then fishing won't exist anymore, if children grow up knowing how to fish sustainability then this won't happen.

"My dream is important to me because the ocean, rivers, estuaries, creeks are important to humans and the animals who depend on it.”

Nicholas was the youngest recipient of the Viv McCristal Sports Fishing Journalism scholarship, has subsequently been published in magazines and has his own radio segment, Nick's Fishing Adventures.

"Writing my ideas down has helped me become a better fisherman, and I hope it helps everybody else who reads my articles, too,” he said.

"When I was learning to read, I wished there were more kid fishing stories. Maybe I can change that for some up-and-coming fisher people.

"Radio has allowed me to tell lots of people how awesome I think fishing is. I used to listen to my favourite fisherman on the radio and I love being just like him.

"I learnt a lot from reading, watching and listening to all things fishing and then going fishing to practice. Now maybe kids can go out and practise my tips.”

Nicholas said he was both shocked and excited when he found out he had been nominated for the BB Print Regional Achiever Award.

"I didn't know anything about it until Mum and Dad told me,” he said. "It is great to know how much I have achieved this year. It is always nice to know people care.”

He said he would love to take home the award, but winning wasn't everything.

"I would feel very special,” he said. "But not getting awarded does not mean I have not achieved great things this year and I need to remember that.

"I am sure there are lots of young people doing lots of amazing things that have been nominated and these deserve to be awarded too.”

Nicholas's advice to other youngsters who have dreams and aspirations is to "never ever give up and have faith in yourself”.

Judging for the 2019 Seven News Young Achiever Awards will take place on Wednesday, February 27, with finalists presented and winners announced on Friday, May 3.