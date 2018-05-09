Young grazier joins campaign as laws threaten her 'passion'

FAIR LAWS: Bonnie Maynard just wants a chance to run her family's cattle business but that dream is slowly being ripped from her young hands by proposed new vegetation laws.

BONNIE Maynard just wants a chance to run her family's cattle business, but that dream is slowly being ripped from her young hands by proposed new vegetation laws.

The Jambin grazier, dressed in green, stood in solidarity with her fellow farmers today at Beef Australia 2018, urging the Queensland Premier to rethink the vegetation management laws which will lock up 1.7 million hectares of developed farming land with no compensation.

This essentially means Queensland farmers will be restricted to how they use their own land.

Bonnie joined AgForce CEO Michael Guerin at one of the agricultural industries biggest events to talk about the effects the laws would have.

"We've been saying to the Palaszczuk government that these laws will provide worse environmental outcomes, they will not allow farmers in regional in rural communities to manage the landscapes and the environment in a sustainable way," Mr Guerin explained.

"We will see an increase of run off, an increase in weeds, woody vegetation and things that don't support good biodiversity and environmental outcomes.

"So the green day today is the start of what we assume will be two-and-a-half-year campaign and all we are asking for is to be able to sit down with the government and use good science for the basis of building laws to look after our environments."

Mr Guerin said he was delighted the Premier would be attending Beef Australia today as AgForce had been pushing for engagement with the government.

"We want to have as many direct conversations as we can," he said.

Bonnie, who also voiced her concerns today, grew up on her families cattle property just outside of Jambin and urged people to understand the impact the laws would have, especially on the next generation of farmers.

She said the laws threatened her livelihood, having grown up working with 1200 head of cattle and adapting the land so she could get the best production from her herd.

"What is being portrayed is the clearing of the land and how that is devastating," Bonnie said.

"But what is not shown is that the laws would also ban weed spraying and weed control and that is going to have a huge impact on us as.

"There are some poisonous weeds and weeds that take over grassland, so for the best production of our land and to get the cattle out on the market, it's not exactly ideal for us.

"I want to take on my family business as I do have a massive passion for agriculture and if we're no longer allowed to manage and look after the land then there is concern that I may not be able to invest as much in the property that we currently have."

PROPOSED VEGETATION LAWS EXPLAINED