Young gun puts up a solid cross country mountain biking lap time

MOUNTAIN BIKING: Kobi and Jake Martin at the First Turkey Bike track

MOUNTAIN BIKING: A clubman of many different speed-driven persuasions including rally and sprint racing, Jake Martin describes the Central Queensland downhill mountain biking community as the most inclusive he’s ever been apart of.

GIANT ROCKHAMPTON CQ XC ROUND 4: Peter Brix

He and his son Kobi, 13, have been a part of Gladstone cycling for just over a year and it all started when he snapped a calf muscle while fishing.

He took to cycling as part of his rehab and he and Kobi have been hooked ever since.

GIANT ROCKHAMPTON CQ XC ROUND 4: Redmond Lorraway

The father/son duo frequent the Boyne Island and Gladstone trails but this weekend they took on the foothills of Mt Archer for round four of the 2019 Giant Rockhampton CQ XC Series, the last meet of the 2019 Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club calendar.

GIANT ROCKHAMPTON CQ XC ROUND 4: Mark Kennedy

He said, the track had “nice technical bits” and rocky sections packed with vegetation to dodge.

Kobi took out the top spot in the under-15 division and posted the third fastest score of the entire meet of 1h:11m:6.4s, adding to his short accolade-filled mountain biking career.

GIANT ROCKHAMPTON CQ XC ROUND 4: It was a dusty start to the ride for Ray Heffer

Earlier this year, he represented his school in a national mountain biking competition, finishing 34th overall.

Rockhampton’s Michael England, Kristin Edwards and Scott Lawton also bagged the top spots in their respective divisions.

GIANT ROCKHAMPTON CQ XC ROUND 4: Sean Hall

Winners of all categories included:

Elite Male - Michael England - 1:36:18.3.

Elite Female - Kristin Edwards - 1:41:31.7

GIANT ROCKHAMPTON CQ XC ROUND 4: Ray Heffer

Masters - Scott Lawton - 1:24:08.0.

Novice - John Fitzgerald- 1:09:29.8.

GIANT ROCKHAMPTON CQ XC ROUND 4: Damien Smith

Sport - Peter Brix - 1:30:20.3.

Super Masters - Ray Heffer - 1:34:10.8.

GIANT ROCKHAMPTON CQ XC ROUND 4: Darren Massie

Under 12 - Jack Mitchell - 1:03:21.0.

Under 15 - Kobi Martin - 1:11:06.4.