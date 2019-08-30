Young guns before well in NAPLAN results

MORANBAH East State School has been ranked as the region's top performing primary school in this years NAPLAN tests.

The schools Year 3 students were ranked above the state average for both writing and grammar, despite writing being a trouble spot in past years.

Overall, Year 3 and 5 students achieved rankings close to the Queensland average across the five learning areas, reading, writing, spelling, grammar and numeracy.

Acting Principal Kyle Marler said the great results were a true reflection of how hard work the students and teachers put in each day.

"The preliminary data released from NAPLAN 2019 showed pleasing results across Year 3 and Year 5,” he said.

"While we don't focus on NAPLAN but rather ensure we implement the Australian Curriculum every single day, the results are a reflection of the hard work of our teachers and students.”

These results come after the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority (ACARA) released the preliminary 2019 NAPLAN results today.

Moranbah East State School has been ranked 395 out of 859 schools that took part in the test across Queensland.

Meanwhile Marist College Emerald has claimed the top spot for the top performing secondary school in the Central Highlands.

The Emerald school achieved close to the state average across all disciplines and was ranked 227 out of 417 secondary schools in Queensland.

Catholic Education - Diocese of Rockhampton, Director Miss Leesa Jeffcoat said this year's data showed mixed results across the testing areas and across year groups.

"The Queensland data shows some encouraging trends, particularly in Year 3 Reading and Year 5 Writing results,” Miss Jeffcoat said.

"There are also areas, including Year 7 and Year 9 Writing, where schools will be looking at how they can improve outcomes.”

The performance rank is based on the total mean scores across five learning areas for each of Years 3 and 5 for primary schools and Years 7 and 9 for high schools.

ACARA chief executive David de Carvalho said across the country the improved results for writing, in particular, were something to celebrate.

"Schools have been making focused efforts for some time to address concerns about their students' writing,” Mr de Carvalho said.

"Overall, the results for 2019 show that since NAPLAN started in 2008, there have been gains in most test areas, particularly in the primary years.”

TOP 10 PRIMARY SCHOOLS IN THE CENTRAL HIGHLANDS REGION

1. Moranbah East State School

2. St Brigids Catholic Primary School

3. St Patrick's Catholic School Emerald

4. Emerald State School

5. Denison State School

6. Emerald North State School

7. Blackwater North State School

8. Moranbah State School

9. Capricornia School of Distance Education

10. Capella State School

TOP SECONDARY SCHOOLS IN THE CENTRAL HIGHLANDS REGION

1. Marist College Emerald

2. Emerald State High School

3. Clermont State High School

4. Moranbah State High School

5. Blackwater State High School

6. Capella State High School