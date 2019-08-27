Young guns put on a show

RODEO: Australian Professional Rodeo Association action moves to St Brendan's College Rodeo at Yeppoon on Saturday.

The rodeo has attracted some of the best nominations this year in the APRA.

Junior nominations are especially strong with 41 in the junior barrel race.

There are 35 nominations in the junior steer ride and 21 in the junior bull ride. There has been strong support at the rodeo from students at St Brendan's College.

There will be strong competition in the open saddle bronc ride.

Cody Angland and Tim Hammond will travel from New South Wales to compete in saddle bronc at the rodeo.

Springsure (Qld) rider Allan Powell is a cowboy who performs well at major rodeos and he will be one to watch at St Brendan's. He has drawn the horse Gi Jo.

Angland will be aiming for a winning score on Miss Deal and Hammond has drawn Midnight Johnny.

Rodeo stock are being provided by Ross Ford, Trevor and Tony Dunne from Dunne Bulls Pty Ltd, and Destiny Downs Cattle Co Pty Ltd which provide stock for the timed events at many APRA rodeo in Australia.

The open barrel race will be keenly contested with 33 competitors. Two of the riders to watch are New South Wales cowgirl Teneille Angland and Leanne Caban from Emerald.

In the open rope and tie, current APRA champion Mitch Eastwell from Warwick will be one of the favourites.

He will come up against a strong contingent of Central Queensland riders led by Shane Kenny, Shane Iker, Campbell Hodson and Darcy Kersh.

The biggest threat to the Queenslanders will be from Victorian rider Terry Evison.

Only one month of the APRA season remains and many of the competitors are aiming to record placings in the final three rodeos on the pro tour to secure a spot in the top 15 for the Warwick Rodeo APRA National Finals on October 24-27.

The finals will be over four rounds. The first three rounds will be under lights on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights and the fourth and final round will be on the Sunday afternoon at the Warwick Rodeo.