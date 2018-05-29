Young guns rise to the challenge for Norths

TRIPLE TREAT: Norths' winger Harlem Russell runs in for one of his three tries in Saturday night's big win over Tannum at Browne Park.

RUGBY LEAGUE: A rising injury toll in Norths' senior ranks has given the club's young brigade the chance to shine.

Four under-18 and five under-20 players were part of the A-grade team which scored a 58-nil win over Tannum at Browne Park on Saturday.

Among them was rising star, 17-year-old winger Harlem Russell, who ran in three tries to add to the four he scored in the team's big win over Valleys the weekend before.

Norths coach Kane Hardy said this was probably the worst season he'd had as far as injuries went.

"We just can't take a trick at the moment,” he said.

"We've got eight regular A-graders out at the moment, including that likes of Matt Jarvis and Sam Kitchin, so we're talking a lot of experience there.

"But as a club it's good that these young blokes are getting a chance and are really stepping up.

"They're playing with a lot of enthusiasm and the other blokes are feeding off that.”

Hardy was pleased with his players on Saturday, in particular the way they continued with the job in the second half to finish strongly.

"It was pretty tight early but we stuck to what we'd been working on and when the opportunities came we took them with both hands and it started to turn for us,” he said.

"We were up 22-nil at half-time and the message to the boys was just to keep doing what we were doing and to work for each other in defence.

"It's easy to clock off when you've got a lead like that and think the job's done but to their credit the boys kicked it up a gear and probably played better in the second half.”

The experienced halves pairing of Darcy Davey and Dean Allen steered the team brilliantly and Hardy applauded the efforts of Russell and reggies player Mick Hagenback who was solid up front again in his fifth A-grade game this year.

Hardy said the real test for his troops would come this weekend against the unbeaten Yeppoon Seagulls.

"They're the benchmark and they deserve to be.

"Win, lose or draw, we'll have a good idea of where we're at after that one.

"More importantly, it will be an experience for our young blokes and it'll be exciting for them to play a big game in front of what should be a big crowd.”

ROUND 9 RESULTS