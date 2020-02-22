Young guns set for epic battle at CQ Championships

TOP GEAR: Dingo’s Brad West will be among the 245 riders competing in the opening round of the CQ Motocross Championships in Rockhampton this weekend. Picture: File

MOTOCROSS: Brad West’s duel with Jackson Camilleri in the junior lites is set to be one of the features of the opening round of the CQ Championships this weekend.

A field of 245 riders will take to Rockhampton’s Six Mile Raceway for two days of racing in classes from 50cc auto to veterans unlimited.

Rockhampton Motocross Club president Peter Dark said the stage was set for some red-hot racing.

“The track is perfect; the last bit of rain we had has been good for us,” he said.

“There is sure to be some fast-paced action across all the classes, with lots of thrills given the jumps and terrains that we have.

“Our track has a different sort of soil so it takes a lot of skill for riders to get it right.

“We will have riders aged four to 64 - the event caters for everyone.”

Dark said the contest between Dingo’s West and Mackay’s Camilleri was sure to deliver.

“They both have similar racing styles so it will be really exciting,” he said.

“In the 65cc class, Rockhampton’s Jacob Schirmer will be one to watch. He’s been putting in a lot of work so it will be good to see how he’s progressing.

“In the seniors, Levi Rogers in the senior lites class is sure to impress and it will be good to see him reproduce his consistency from last year.”

Dark said a number of riders would use this weekend to get some valuable track time in before the Australian Junior Championships are held in the city in July.

The action starts at 8am Saturday and Sunday.

Entry is $5 a person or $10 a car. Full canteen and bar facilities will operate.