Young guns shine in Round 2 of Rocky's A-grade cricket

ONSIDE: Rockhampton Brothers' player Luke Rein hits out against Frenchville in Round 2 of the Frenchville Sports Club A-grade Premiership at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds on Saturday.

ONSIDE: Rockhampton Brothers' player Luke Rein hits out against Frenchville in Round 2 of the Frenchville Sports Club A-grade Premiership at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds on Saturday. Allan Reinikka ROK290918acricket

CRICKET: Spinner Logan Whitfield bagged 4-10 as Frenchville scored a commanding win over Rockhampton Brothers in Round 2 of the Frenchville Sports Club A-grade Premiership.

Brothers batted first and were dismissed for just 82. Fifteen-year-old Sam Guerin led the way with the willow, top-scoring with 21.

In reply, Frenchville brought up the winning runs in the 17th over, with captain Joe McGahan 40 not out and Riley Connor 28 not out.

McGahan said it was good for Frenchville to score their first win after being beaten by Gracemere in the season-opener last weekend.

Frenchville's Leighton Milburn in action against Rockhampton Brothers. Allan Reinikka ROK290918acricket

"Both teams were struggling for numbers today; we had a fair few guys making their A-grade debut and so did Brothers,” McGahan said after Saturday's game.

"We're just looking at getting a consistent team on the park at the moment.

"The first month or two we're going to be pretty hit-and-miss with players and their availability with work and other commitments as well as with rep cricket coming up.

"I'm confident that if the senior guys like Brent and Lachlan Hartley, Chaice Bidgood and myself have half-decent seasons we'll be pretty competitive.

"Our two rising players, Logan Whitfield and Leighton Milburn, also have the ability to change games, so if they have big seasons anything is possible.”

Cricket: Brothers' Nathan Way. Allan Reinikka ROK290918acricket

Brothers' captain Tim Reid said while it was a disappointing result, the team was without some of its key players, including Ken Litschner and Murray Harch.

"We've got a young team again this year so our goal is just to keep working on little things and, hopefully, towards the end of the season we're starting to be a lot more competitive with the other two Rocky teams,” he said.

"Hopefully, we can match it with a couple of teams in the Cap Challenge as well.”

He said Brothers would need to work on their batting and being more patient when they were at the crease.

Brothers play The Glen in the first round of the Capricorn Challenge in Rockhampton on Saturday, while Frenchville take on BITS.