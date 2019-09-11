Menu
Rugby Capricornia Brahmans' Roarke Christensen goes on the attack against Wide Bay at Rugby Park.
News

Young guns stand tall for Brahmans in high-scoring game

Pam McKay
11th Sep 2019 2:00 PM
RUGBY UNION: There were points aplenty when the Rugby Capricornia Brahmans took on Wide Bay in the final round of the Country Championships.

Spectators were treated to a try-fest as Wide Bay ran out 53-49 winners at Rugby Park on Sunday.

Rugby Capricornia Brahmans' Richard Kay and Wide Bay's Gaunadina Lotauna.
It was the second loss for the Brahmans, who were edged 17-14 by Mackay the previous weekend.

Coach John Crawford said while it was disappointing to lose at home, he was pleased with how the Brahmans stayed in the game to the end.

“We were in the hunt and were actually winning until halfway through the second half,” he said.

“A lapse in defence for 10 minutes allowed them to run in three tries.

“We came back in the last few minutes but it was not enough to get the win.”

Rugby Capricornia Brahmans' Cooper James scores a try.
Crawford was impressed with the younger players, five of whom were aged between 17 and 19.

Among them was 17-year-old Harry Burham who was one of the team’s best at fullback.

Crawford said Richard Kay starred in the backline, forward Roarke Christensen had another outstanding game and captain Grant Burchman led by example.

“Obviously results didn’t go our way. We lost two close games by a couple of points in the end,” he said.

“But there were positives for us, including the fact that some of our younger players stepped up and played well in the open team.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

