Young hockey stars win big at Nationals Championships

REGAN Weatherhead was "shocked” when he found out he had been chosen to represent Queensland at the National Hockey Titles in Hobart last month.

Weatherhead was one of three young men from Rockhampton to represent the state in the Under 18 Mens team, who won the championships, defeating Western Australia in the final 7-1.

The 17-year-old, who has played hockey since age four, said he could not believe he had made the team at such a young age.

SURPRISE SELECTION: Regan Weatherhead represented Queensland in the Under 18 Men's team. Jann Houley

"I was really shocked,” he said.

"I have been trying for years to get into this age group, to play with this group of boys, and to have finally done it is amazing.

"I love representing my state, it is always an honour.

"I got to do it with some of my really close friends, it was awesome.”

Weatherhead said the highlight of the championships was winning the grand final and scoring a goal at that level.

"Also, just playing with the boys and having some fun on and off the field,” he said.

"The finals went really well. We didn't get of to a great start against Victoria in the semi, but with true Queensland spirit we stuck in there, got the job done and came out in the grand final and showed we deserved to place there.”

He said he would try out for the Rockhampton Under 18s team for the Queensland Titles, to be held at the end of next month in Townsville.

His advice to young players looking to make the Under 18s team next year for the national hockey titles was to just keep doing what you do.

"Train hard, push yourself to the limit, never give up and have a positive attitude,” he said.

How it played out

The Under-18s Men's and Women's Australian Championships ran from April 9 to 17 at Tasmanian Hockey Centre in Hobart.

The Under 18 Men were coached by Rockhampton man Aaron Harmsworth.

Cooper Johnson scored five goals during the championships and one in the final.

The Under 18 Women were coached by 2017 Hockey Queensland Coach of the Year Lisa Morgan, who is also from Rockhampton, and won the championships, defeating New South Wales Blue in the final 3-2.

It was an exciting final with Queensland down 2-nil with six minutes to go and coming back to win 3-2.

The Under 15 Boys National Championships were held in Narellan, from April 8-14.

The Queensland Maroons came third against South Australia 2-1, placing behind Western Australia (first) and New South Wales (second).

Rockhampton players

The following players represented Queensland at the Under 18 National Hockey Titles in Hobart.

Under 18 Women

Jessica Moffat

Under 18 Men

Caleb Christensen

Regan Weatherhead

Cooper Johnson

The following players represented the Alliance team in Hobart. The Alliance team was made up of players from Queensland, NSW and Victoria reserves.

Under 18 Women

Ebonee Moffat

Cassidy Knuth

Under 18 Men

Sean McDonald

The following players represented Queensland Maroons at the Under 15 Boys National Championships in Narellan.

Brock Christensen

Dylan Quinlan

Kadence Lenzina