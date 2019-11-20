‘Young idiot’ fails to shake past weed addiction

NABBED: A 33-year-old father found himself in court despite moving his family to the country in a bid to avoid drugs. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

NABBED: A 33-year-old father found himself in court despite moving his family to the country in a bid to avoid drugs. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

WHEN he packed up and left the city for the county, a 33-year-old father thought he had left his chequered past behind him.

When Mitchell Nightingale appeared in Gatton Magistrates Court he described himself as having been a "young idiot" and said he had moved his family to the Lockyer Valley after he noticed himself slipping back into old habits.

"Most of my history is from about five years ago," he said.

"I saw myself slipping back into patterns that weren't so kosher so I packed up my child and partner and moved out here to get things right."

But moving away was not enough for Nightingale to keep out of trouble.

"Unfortunately weed was the one thing that sort of came with me and I'm still trying to deal with that," he said.

Nightingale told magistrate Graham Lee he began to slip into old habits following a shoulder reconstruction in 2017.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Chris O'Neill told the court Nightingale had been pulled over for a random vehicle search in Morton Vale on September 15, about 5.30pm.

"Police formed a reasonable suspicion drugs were in the vehicle and the defendant was detained for the purpose of a search," Sgt O'Neill said.

In the glovebox, police found bags, containing 2.17g and 0.26g of marijuana, along with a third bag in the car's centre console containing 0.42g.

"A pair of scissors and a used green water pipe were also in the centre console of the vehicle," Sgt O'Neill said.

"He said all items were his and that he was a recreational user of cannabis."

Nightingale pleaded guilty to possessing marijuana and utensils used in connection to drug use.

He was fined $800 and his conviction was recorded.