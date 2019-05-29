Young Jaguars take home Sullivan's Carnival trophy

CHAMPIONS: The Gracemere Jaguars (back row, from left) Carlee Read, Mackenzie Hughes, Chloe Scarborough, Elle Graham, Adah Shepherd, Bella Mahoney and (front) Bella Powell and Makayla Edwards with the Sullivan's Carnival trophy.

NETBALL: Coach Kylie Edwards said her Gracemere Jaguars players were "over the moon” when presented with the Frenchville Sports Club Sullivan's Carnival trophy on Sunday.

The young team was one of 128 that competed across 16 divisions at the annual two-day carnival at Jardine Park.

They went through undefeated, winning their seven games to reign supreme in Junior E Division 1.

They scored a total of 130 goals and conceded just 21 to finish with a goal average of 619.0476 per cent, the best of any team in the event.

Edwards said it was a great result for the Jaguars, who play in the Rockhampton Netball Association competition.

"It was really nice for them to get that win,” she said.

"The look on their faces when they announced that they had won the major trophy was priceless.”

The Jaguars had some tough games, their closest against Frenchville Pythons, which they won by just two goals.

Edwards hailed it an amazing team effort.

"No player in particular stood out, they were all outstanding,” she said.

"They're getting more and more confident with each other and their skill level is improving every week.

"Every single one of them tries their heart out every game and they just love their netball.”

Edwards had a busy weekend.

She not only coached the victorious Jaguars, which included her daughter Makayla, but she played with the Gracemere Lions who won the Senior B division.

Carnival convenor Leesa Friske said the carnival, the biggest hosted by RNA, was a huge success.

"We had some fantastic games and there were some very close results,” she said.

"In Senior A, Emerald Renegades and Colts Andretti ended up on 15 points after they both won the same number of games. It came down to the fifth decimal place to decide who came out on top.”

This was the 36th edition of the Sullivan's Carnival.

Friske said planning for next year's event would start in October.

WINNERS

Senior A: Emerald Renegades

Senior B: Gracemere Lions

Senior C: All Blacks Milladi

Junior A Division 1: Bluebirds Condors

Junior A Division 2: Frenchville Frilly Neck Lizards

Junior B Division 1: Biloela Dynamite

Junior B Division 2: STU Panthers

Junior C Division 1: Frenchville Mustangs

Junior C Division 2: STU Stars

Junior D Division 1: Bluebirds Jays

Junior D Division 2: Frenchville Zebras

Junior E Division 1: Gracemere Jaguars

Junior E Division 2: Frenchville Koalas

Junior E Division 3: Frenchville Llamas

Junior F Division 1: JRT Magic

Junior F Division 2: Emerald Thunderboltz