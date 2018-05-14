Young jockeys win big at Special Olympics

EQUESTRIAN: Last month, three of Rockhampton's finest young jockeys made their way down to Adelaide's Special Olympics Australia National Games.

Alongside fellow Riding for Disabled club-mate, Shelby Davis-Hill, were Sarah Rukavina and Ellie Bloomfield, who attended the games from April 16-20, with 1000 other athletes.

The young riders returned not just with memories to last a lifetime but with a bevy of medals each.

RDA Special Olympians Sarah Rukavina and Ellie Bloomfield. Allan Reinikka ROK120518arda1

Bloomfield, 11, came home from her first Special Olympics with a gold in trail riding, a gold in gymkhana, a silver in dressage and a silver in equitation.

"I was very happy,” she said.

"I like the dressage, even though I didn't come first. It's my favourite.”

Bloomfield said the event sparked an interest within her to return to the Special Olympics again and go for gold in her favourite division.

"She made sure the horse was ready for me and she helped me out,” she said.

Bloomfield has been riding for four years, and throughout her time at Riding for Disabled, has become "more confident” within herself.

"I like meeting everyone and seeing the horses and I made really good friends with my strapper,” she said.

ENCOURAGEMENT: RDA Special Olympians Sarah Rukavina and Ellie Bloomfield with Cherie Weatherall. Allan Reinikka ROK120518arda3

Rukavina, 17, who has been riding since she was four, is no stranger to high-level competitions.

Last year, she won three gold medals in dressage and equitation at the State Special Olympics competition in April last year.

"This year I won one gold, one silver and one bronze,” Rukavina said.

"I won gold in gymkhana, it's my favourite... I tied with the other rider from Victoria.

"But dressage is very important to me because it helps with my balance and my control of horses. I got silver in that.

"And I got a bronze for equitation.”

Despite the "disadvantage” of riding a pony "well into its 20s” instead of a larger horse, Rukavina managed to medal, much to the credit of her talent.

"In gymkhana, all you have to do is ride and have fun,” Rukavina said.

"It's not about beating, it's about having fun.”

When Rukavina first began riding, she was unable to walk, but now she can "walk, ride, fall off and get back on”.

"I was born with cerebral palsy and was born deaf,” Rukavina said.

"Riding is therapy for those with the same disability as me.

"I say to everyone, 'you can do it, you can do anything'.

"People with disabilities think they can't do anything but they can.”

Riding for Disabled's Cherie Weatherall, said Rukavina and Davis-Hill are in the running for selections for the Special Olympics World Games at Abu Dabi, March next year.

"Ellie and Shelby go out to Grant Patterson's and he trains them out there and Cherie Dooley trains them here,” Weatherall said.

"We have a [state-wide] Riding for Disabled championship coming up, in June/July, where we can teach them what to do for [the Worlds].

"In their dressage, they can have a caller, but because Sarah can't hear she had to memorise what she was doing [at the Special Olympics].

"They all did very well and I'm very proud of them. Watching these kids grow up and seeing them achieve things is so rewarding.”

Sarah's mum, Sharon Rukavina, thanked the Rockhampton community, on behalf of all the parents involved in the Special Olympics, for their support.

"We'd like to thank everyone for fund-raising for us and helping the kids get there,” she said.

"Without their help, we wouldn't have gotten there.”