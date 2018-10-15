Young LEGO architect creates display home competition

HE'S going to pick up the pieces and build a LEGO house. A LEGO display house.

Eleven-year-old Thomas Bytheway is taking his passion for plastic architecture while promoting Rockhampton's Edenbrook Estate.

Thomas has created replicas of two of the estate's display homes, with one of the homes spurring an idea in him to involve others.

He approached Edenbrook Estate project manager Melissa Hytch about the idea of creating a competition, where entrants guess the amount of pieces required to create the home.

"Thomas has made a few creations for us, including a replica of our office, a playground, and some of the sandstone features are also replicated,” Ms Hytch said.

"The competition was his idea and I thought it would generate activity in our display homes and we have five pieces on display in the office which kids love to come and check out.

"The first place prize is a $200 gift voucher to Toy World and the second place prize is a jar of Smarties, which has the same amount as the LEGO pieces.”

Thomas said creating these homes required a lot of patience and trial and error.

"I used plans to get the basics then we did the final details like the beds, plants and colours to get it accurate,” he said.

Thomas hopes to replicate more homes from the estate in the future.