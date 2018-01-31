Young local arrested over spate of CQ break and enters

A man has been arrested for a spate of robberies in Moranbah over recent months.

A SPATE of break and enters across a Central Queensland township have been allegedly pinpointed back to a young local man.

The leagues club, gymnasium and day care centre were all the targets of break and enters across Moranbah between October last year and January 27.

Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) detectives have arrested and charged a Moranbah man, 21, who they allege is linked to each crime.

In the latest alleged incident, the man forced entry to a Mills Avenue leagues club shortly before 7am on Saturday, January 27 where a significant amount of damage was caused to a number of poker machines that were accessed and money stolen.

The man was arrested last night and has been charged with three counts of enter premises and commit indictable offence by break, two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count of possess utensils or pipes.

He is expected to appear in the Mackay Magistrates Court this morning.

Police would like to thank the Moranbah community for their assistance with these matters.

To report information to police contact Policelink on 131 444 or online 24 hours per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.