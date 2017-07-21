Young local in running for major award after CQ win

WINNING: Katie Emmert won the Central Queensland training award and is off to Brisbane for a chance at the state award. sa

HELPING people to get back into their day to day lives during her training was the moment Katie Emmett knew what she wanted to do.

The young local's love for Occupational Therapy and dedication to her allied health traineeship has landed her the Central Queensland Training Award.

Taking home the Bob Marshman Trainee of the Year means Katie will head down to Brisbane to vie for the Queensland Trainee of the year.

Katie who completed her Cert III in allied health last year whilst still at school said the traineeship was a massive stepping stone which helped her land a spot in Occupational Therapy at CQU.

"My friend actually did the same traineeship the year before and it just happened to come up again the next year and I thought it sounded brilliant,” Katie said.

"I thought I would apply for it and then I went to the interview night and there were so many people, I thought 'oh I'll never get this' then I got it and it was great, kept getting better from there.

"At the start of my traineeship obviously it was an adjustment but my school was really good and so was the hospital so it wasn't really that difficult because they were so helpful with extensions for school. I did one day each week on a Wednesday, it's an eight hour day and I did it on holidays as well just to catch up on my hours.”

Katie said she loved being in amongst everything that was happening.

"My favourite part was being in that environment, I mean you can read it in a book but seeing the experience hands on is so different,” she said.

"Just learning the people skills you need to be able to have, that was the biggest thing for me was being able to see it in person.”

After finishing up her traineeship, Katie received an email informing her she was a finalist in the CQ training awards.

Much to her surprise, her mum had nominated her for the award without knowing.

"The interview processes went from there. I was asked about school, my certificate, sport, it was just a mixture of everything,” she said.

"During the interview process I think they looked at and how that traineeship had helped me go into Occupational Therapy because the traineeship was obviously a massive stepping stone to go into it.

"I was not expecting to win because I was going up against two people with cert fours. I'm nervous and excited, but more so excited because it is a really great award.

"I think it is a nice reassurance to know what you have done is good enough and you are going somewhere.”

Allied health student supervisor Greg Peacock said Katie was trained over 12 months and was one of just four luckily enough to land the competitive traineeship.

"As I said to the students no too many 16 and 17 year olds get to work in functioning hospital environments,” he said.

"The students learnt a lot but we made sure they enjoyed themselves and relaxed as well.”

Member for Keppel, Brittany Lauga said she wished Katie all the best going into the state finals.

"Katie has done exceptionally well juggling school and also this traineeship and the support she has gotten from the Mater and MRAEL as well who have co-ordinated with her is amazing,” Mrs Lauga said.

"All of the finalists have achieved great things in their respective fields. They all deserve the support of their communities for their hard work and commitment to training in the Central Queensland region,” she said.