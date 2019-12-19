Young love of dancing forms life long passion

PAIGE Baker is ‘pirouetting’ her way around her goals this year.

The 17-year-old Rockhampton Grammar School student received an OP 1 this week for her year 12 studies and has also been accepted into a prestigious Sydney dance school.

Paige will attend a one year intensive course, Diploma of Dance (Elite Performance) focusing on Performing Arts, with Brent Street Sydney.

Paige Baker in centre front at her first concert, age four.

A long-time student of Beverley Prange Dance Centre, Paige has been with the centre since she was three years old.

Mother Gillian Baker is more than proud of her daughter for all of her achievements.

“She has done an amazing job this year,” she said.

She also spoke highly of Madonna Murphy, the principal at Beverley Prange Dance Centre, daughter of Beverley Prange.

Paige will join Madison Day, another dancer from BPDC, at Brent Street as she has also been accepted for a Diploma of Musical Theatre (featured in The Morning Bulletin in August).

Madison Day, Paige Baker and Keeley Tzoutzias win Section 65 - Modern Jazz Duo/Trio 13 yrs and over at Rockhampton's 84th eisteddfod

Madison joined Paige at the dance school a year after she had started and the pair has been dancing together ever since.

“Madonna has been instrumental in their development as dancers,” Gillian said.

“Madonna is amazing as an teacher and I think the key thing about dancing is gives you a quite a disciplined outlook on life, Paige has a very mature way of following feedback and critique and it has paid off in all aspects in her life, seen by her OP1 score.”

Beverley Prange Dance Centre principal Madonna Murphy with students Paige Baker and Madison Day, who have both been accepted into Brent Street Sydney.

A classmate of hers from Rockhampton Grammar School, Wesley Muir, has also been accepted into the school for a Diploma of Musical Theatre. See The Morning Bulletin later this week for a feature on Wesley.

Paige Baker performing in her first duo.

Welsey and Paige have been performing in musicals together since primary school.

Gillian put Paige into dancing when she was young because she could see her passion for it, even in her early years.

“From a young age its all she would do, at home, in the shopping centre, we would go and watch at the Pilbeam Theatre and she would get up in the intermission and dance in front of everyone,” she said.

“She has a love of dancing and she always has.”

Paige has always been an academic student since she started school and as the years have gone on, she has developed in her dancing with solos, duos and trios.

Paige Baker, 6, with her first national group trophy.

Gillian said in the past few years she had started to see there could be a future in dance.

The course will result in her being trained at a high level across a range of internationally recognised and practised dance, singing and acting techniques to best ready her for a career in the competitive commercial dance and musical theatre industry.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin about her upcoming course, which she starts in February, Paige said she was “thrilled” and also surprised to even hear back from her application.

“The closer it gets, the more excited I am becoming,” she said.

The dancer of 14 years enjoys the tap style the most, followed by contemporary and lyrical.

“I took to tap very naturally … I love it, it’s one of my favourite things to do,” she said.

Mrs Phelps (Paige Baker) loves all things literary in Matilda the Musical

She has also been doing musical theatres for the past five years, hence the performing arts course focus.

She won’t be a complete stranger at Brent Street, having completed a summer workshop with the school earlier this year.

Paige said the workshop was a “fantastic and brilliant experience”.

“It was overwhelming in a lot of ways but almost in an awe-inspiring and satisfying way … you walk into a classroom with 30 to 40 other people and they are just as good as you,” she said.

Paige Baker performing in the Nutcracker with the Russian Imperial Ballet.

She is expecting the 12 month course to be a “challenge”.

“I think it’s going to be very different, it will be a fantastic learning experience,” she said.

“I acknowledge I am not going to be the best dancer in the room, there are going to be a lot of fantastic dancers down there.”

And to be going with two of her “closest friends”, Wesley and Madison, is a “big relief”.

“I couldn’t have picked better company, it’s daunting but it’s going to be an adventure none of us will forget any time soon,” she said.

Paige Baker with Madonna Murphy, dance school principal.

Paige hasn’t totally decided what her plans are after her course finished but she is “taking opportunities as they come and opening as many doors as possible”.

She is interested in going to university and studying a dual degree in arts and law.

Handing out advice to the younger generation, Paige said not to consider being in Rockhampton as an obstacle as there were many opportunities available.

Madonna Murphy has been teaching Paige Baker for 14 years.

“Don’t sell yourself short, you’d be surprised how good you are and the quality of traineeships, mentors and teachers there are in Rockhampton,” she said. “You would be pleasantly surprised at how far it can take you.”