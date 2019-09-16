Young Mackay girl struck by baseball at major US game

Ryan, 12, and Kyla, 10, Scotton after a baseball was hit into Kyla's arm in the crowd of the San Francisco Giants home game.

WHEN you go to a baseball game, the dream is to snare the ball as a home run is launched into the crowd. For the Scotton family, it happened in slightly painful circumstances.

The Mackay family has been on holiday in California and found themselves at a Major-league Baseball game.

Sitting in the stands of the San Francisco Giants as they took on the Pittsburgh Pirates, a towering hit launched over the protective net and into the crowd - squarely onto the arm of 10 year old Kyla.

"It wasn't a serious injury thankfully," Kyla's mother Kyralyn Scotton said.

"She still has a slightly tender upper arm, but is fine. We did a lap of the ballpark to visit the kids area and check out all the eateries when - from completely opposite to where we were sitting - another ball came over.

"This one hit the walkway a couple of feet in front of Kyla - I told her she must be a ball magnet."

Paramedics visited the family quickly and applied an ice pack to the injury. The incident was caught on camera by ESPN.

But there was good news to come from the near miss. Mrs Scotton's son, Ryan, and her cousin's son were afforded the opportunity to mix it with the best.

They were invited to the Giants's players dugout and were tossed a few balls by the players. Aside from a bruised arm, Kyla and the family took away memories and a memento from the California encounter.

"The man behind us had caught the ball after it had hit Kyla so he gave it to her," Mrs Scotton said.

"He was lucky enough to be given a replacement ball for his kindness."