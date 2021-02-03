Menu
A 20-year-old man has been charged after allegedly stabbing a person at Blackwater on January 25. Photo: file
Crime

Young man, 20, charged over alleged Blackwater stabbing

Kristen Booth
3rd Feb 2021 2:34 PM
A young man has been charged and remanded in custody after allegedly stabbing a person at Blackwater.

Paramedics and police were called to a MacDonald Cres address about 1.30am on January 25 to reports of an alleged stabbing.

One patient was taken to Blackwater Hospital with a chest injury from an alleged stab wound before being flown to Rockhampton Hospital.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with common assault and acts intended to maim, disfigure and disable, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

He faced court and was remanded in custody until his next appearance on March 10 at Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

The patient has since been discharged from hospital.

Central Queensland News

