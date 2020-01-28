Menu
A young Mackay man is accused of rape and indecent treatment charges against a child.
Crime

Young man accused of vile conduct against a child

Janessa Ekert

28th Jan 2020 10:00 AM
CHILD rape, molestation and possessing child porn are among the charges a young Mackay man is facing.

The man, who is in his mid-20s and who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced Mackay Magistrates Court via videolink this week after his bail bid was denied last year.

He is charged with six offences, all of which allegedly occurred in North Mackay.

It is alleged the rape and two counts of indecent treatment of a child occurred on October 7 last year in a particular street.

He is also charged with an indecent treatment and possessing oracquiring a restricted item on October 12 in another location in North Mackay.

Police have also alleged that between October 7 and October 13 last year he possessed child exploitation material.

The young man first appeared in court on October 14 and made a bail application two days later, which was denied and he was remanded in custody.

Lawyer for the man, Phil Moore, asked for matters to be adjourned for two weeks so he could discuss the case with his client.

It was adjourned to a date in mid February.

