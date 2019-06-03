Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Darga Rei Burns pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to possessing cannabis.
Darga Rei Burns pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to possessing cannabis. Mike Knott BUN270319CAN12
Crime

Young man caught red handed with a dangerous drug

Aden Stokes
by
3rd Jun 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG man faced court today after he was caught red handed with a dangerous drug.

Darga Rei Burns pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates court to unlawfully possessing cannabis.

At 11pm on May 15, police intercepted Burns, 23, as he was walking in Gracemere.

He was detained for a search and police found a plastic bag containing 3.1g of green leafy material in a jacket pocket.

He told police it was cannabis he used for personal use and that he chilled out when he smoked it.

He said it cost him $50 but did not say where he purchased it.

Magistrate Cameron Press noted Burns had previously been before the court for drug related offences.

"You will end up going to jail if you keep coming back before the court possessing dangerous drugs,” he said.

"If you have a problem, do something about it before that happens.”

Burns was placed on probation for 10 months. A conviction was recorded.

cannabis drug possession rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Cowgirl toddler crowned champion at Ridgelands Show

    premium_icon Cowgirl toddler crowned champion at Ridgelands Show

    News Chloe at that ripe old age of 2 was runner-up at Ridgelands in the Under-8 class

    Family's bid to bring their dogs home from the pound

    premium_icon Family's bid to bring their dogs home from the pound

    News CIMEROND Peterson and daughters fighting to prove their dogs safe

    BREAKING: Cr Rose Swadling announces retirement

    premium_icon BREAKING: Cr Rose Swadling announces retirement

    News Cr Swadling takes call from well-wishers following retirement news

    CQ family finding their feet after home destroyed by fire

    premium_icon CQ family finding their feet after home destroyed by fire

    News "There is so much that is gone in that instant..."