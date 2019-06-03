Young man caught red handed with a dangerous drug

A YOUNG man faced court today after he was caught red handed with a dangerous drug.

Darga Rei Burns pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates court to unlawfully possessing cannabis.

At 11pm on May 15, police intercepted Burns, 23, as he was walking in Gracemere.

He was detained for a search and police found a plastic bag containing 3.1g of green leafy material in a jacket pocket.

He told police it was cannabis he used for personal use and that he chilled out when he smoked it.

He said it cost him $50 but did not say where he purchased it.

Magistrate Cameron Press noted Burns had previously been before the court for drug related offences.

"You will end up going to jail if you keep coming back before the court possessing dangerous drugs,” he said.

"If you have a problem, do something about it before that happens.”

Burns was placed on probation for 10 months. A conviction was recorded.