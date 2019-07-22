Young man caught red handed with weed in his pocket

A YOUNG man, who works in asbestos removal, was caught red handed with cannabis in his pocket.

Chase Sebastian Greenhill pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today for possessing cannabis and a controlled drug he did not lawfully obtain, as well as contravening a direction to provide particulars.

At 1.45am on June 9, police intercepted Greenhill riding a bicycle in Rockhampton.

Police found a small metal container in his pocket, which contained a clip seal bag with a green leafy material inside.

He told police it was cannabis he had smoked.

Police also found a Lyrica tablet in the container.

Greenhill did not have a script for the medication. He did not tell police where he got it.

In relation to failing to provide his particulars on June 17, Greenhill told police he forgot.

He was fined $650.