Young man charged with multiple car thefts, arson

Rockhampton Police have arrested a 21-year-old man for a number of property offences.

The man ran from police before being apprehended a short time after they attended a Berserker address.

He was then arrested and transported to Rockhampton Police Station.

Police allege the man was involved in recent unlawful use of motor vehicle and arson offences. The man allegedly told police he had stolen two vehicles and set fire to a Madza on Port Curtis Road on December 17.

The man was charged with two counts of unlawful use of motor vehicle, two counts of arson, two counts of stealing and one count of contravene requirement.

He is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court in 2020.

Quote this reference number: QP1902512504