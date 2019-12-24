Menu
Young man charged with multiple car thefts, arson

Jack Evans
24th Dec 2019 12:30 PM
Rockhampton Police have arrested a 21-year-old man for a number of property offences.

The man ran from police before being apprehended a short time after they attended a Berserker address.

He was then arrested and transported to Rockhampton Police Station.

Police allege the man was involved in recent unlawful use of motor vehicle and arson offences. The man allegedly told police he had stolen two vehicles and set fire to a Madza on Port Curtis Road on December 17.

The man was charged with two counts of unlawful use of motor vehicle, two counts of arson, two counts of stealing and one count of contravene requirement.

He is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court in 2020.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1902512504

