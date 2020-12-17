Menu
Armadale Police blitz . Picture of Senior Constable Aimee Montgomery holding a torch/ taser concealable weapon you are able to buy online .Pic Theo Fakos
Armadale Police blitz . Picture of Senior Constable Aimee Montgomery holding a torch/ taser concealable weapon you are able to buy online .Pic Theo Fakos
Young man didn’t quite get what he wished for

Kerri-Anne Mesner
17th Dec 2020 12:07 PM
A YOUNG man who purchased an item from infamous discount online shop Wish got more than he bargained for.

Jackson Daniel Kelly, 20, pleaded guilty on December 16 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing a weapon.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said police searched a residence in The Range where Kelly lived.

She said police found a torch taser on a shelf in his bedroom.

Ms Kurtz said Kelly told police he purchased it online from Wish and did not realise it was an offence to possess it.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said Kelly was not currently working but had all the certificates and qualifications to do scaffolding and was looking for work.

Kelly was ordered to pay a $600 fine and no conviction was recorded.

