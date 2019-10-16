Menu
Red light flasher atop of a police car.
News

Young man disqualified for driving without licence

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
16th Oct 2019 4:30 PM
RYAN Charles Rayner pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday to driving while SPER suspended.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Ellysha Geddes said Rayner was intercepted driving along Alexandra St on August 21 at 10.40am.

Checks revealed his licence was SPER suspended as of August 11.

Rayner told the court he had not checked his mail for five weeks and did not know his licence was suspended.

He was fined $300 and banned from driving for one month.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

