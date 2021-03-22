Young man goes from selling meth to buying a house

A young man who supplied a woman methamphetamines five times in a month had 10.6g meth on him when police intercepted him for a random breath test.

Russ Puvadune Haxell was 25 years old when police pulled him over for an RBT at Yeppoon’s Puma service station on November 15, 2019, and he was searched after acting suspiciously.

He had bloodshot eyes and kept reaching for a pocket which police discovered contained three clip-seal bags containing meth, along with empty bags, a scoop, and a blue pill that Haxell said was Viagra.

Police also located $480 in cash across the arm rest and in Haxell’s wallet.

His phone contained messages showing he had supplied one woman drugs on multiple occasions in October, along with other messages declining to supply and about his drug debt he had to pay.

Haxell pleaded guilty on March 17, 2021, in the Supreme Court at Rockhampton to five counts of supplying a dangerous drugs, along with one count of possessing a dangerous drug in excess of two grams, and four summary drug type charges.

Defence barrister Scott Moon said Haxell had turned his life around since being charged, buying a house with his mother and working for a mining company where he was subjected to regular drug tests with eight negative results being provided to the court.

He argued actual time in prison could undo the high rehabilitation efforts achieved by Haxell in the two years since being charged.

Mr Moon said his client was supported in court by both parents.

“This young man has built a foundation to a positive life,” he said.

Haxell only had one entry on his criminal record – possess drug utensil and property - for which he was placed on a good behaviour bond for six months and ordered to attend drug diversion.

He also had a drug-drive conviction on his traffic record from March, 2019.

The court heard Haxell was the youngest of four children, had extended family in Thailand he had visited six times, and had started using drugs when he was 18-19.

References tendered to the court written by work supervisors described Haxell as a quiet spoken, honest, very hard working employee with supervisors surprised when they were told Haxell had dealt drugs.

His parents described the offending behaviour as experimenting and had noted Haxell had disengaged with “so called friends” since the intercept.

“It seems you have matured immensely (since intercept),” Justice Graeme Crow said.

He ordered Haxell to three years’ prison with immediate parole.