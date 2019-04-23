Young man goes on a rampage in front of police station

A YOUNG man faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court today after becoming enraged at police and causing extensive damage.

Blake Raymond Scott Nolan, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of wilful damage and one count of wilful damage of police property.

According to the police prosecutor, the defendant, a housekeeper, was at Gracemere Police Station on March 8 at 1.15am when he used the blue emergency phone outside the station to contact police to get a lift into Rockhampton.

The court heard police declined and informed him the blue phone was to be used for emergencies only.

This angered the defendant and led him to stomp out a paver from the wall, forcibly remove it and swing it at the blue phone, hitting it a number of times and causing extensive damage to the casing and handle.

After damaging the phone, he threw the paver at a parked car at the police station, causing deep scratches.

The court heard he had told police he caused the damage because he was intoxicated and angry.

The lawyer for the defence told the court that Nolan was sorry for his actions and happy to pay restitution for the damage caused to the phone.

"He is remorseful of his actions and is seeking help in relation to alcohol - it is certainly something he knows he cannot touch again,” the lawyer said.

"It is the instigating factor in why he commits offences, although it is no excuse for his behaviour.”

The court heard Nolan was on probation at the time of the offences.

Magistrate Cameron Press told Nolan he must address his alcohol consumption.

"Come back before the court behaving like this again and you will be facing a term in prison,” Magistrate Press said.

"Start behaving like a responsible citizen.”

Nolan was convicted, sentenced to 12 months of probation and ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid community service. He was also ordered to pay $1375 in restitution.