Young man hospitalised after CQ road rollover

PARAMEDICS rushed to reports of an entrapped driver and unconscious passenger last night.

About 8pm a car rolled north of the Byfield general store on Byfield Rd, closing the road for several hours.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman this morning said on arrival, both passengers were out of the car, one was injured.

A 22-year-old man was transported to hospital with spine tenderness and cuts on his left arm.

The other did not require medical treatment from the QAS, and further details on the passenger are unknown.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advised the road had reopened about 10.50pm.