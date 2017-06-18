Young man in critical condition after CQ crash

A 22-YEAR-OLD man has been flown to Brisbane in a critical condition injuries after a single vehicle accident in Clermont overnight.

Just after 3am this morning, a passing motorist came across the accident and called emergency services.

A QPS spokesman said the man's car had collided with a tree on Drummond St in Clermont, leaving him with serious head injuries.

He was transported to Clermont Hospital before being flown out by The Royal Flying Doctor Service.

The man was the only person in the car at the time of the accident and at this stage there is no information about the cause.

It's the second serious accident involving young men in Central Queensland in the past few days.

A 26-year-old Yeppoon man died from head injuries after a towing accident on Bangalee Beach on Thursday.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and police are appealing for any witnesses to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.