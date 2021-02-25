Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Townsville police generic Queensland police generic
Townsville police generic Queensland police generic
Breaking

Young man killed in tragic Western Downs crash

Peta McEachern
24th Feb 2021 8:00 PM | Updated: 25th Feb 2021 7:38 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Tragedy has struck the Western Downs with the horrific death of a young Taroom man who was involved in a single vehicle crash on Wednesday, February 24.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the 24-year-old was travelling in west bound along Injune Rd, Taroom, at 2.15pm when the crash occurred.

"The 24-year-old Taroom man was pronounced deceased at the scene," the spokesman said.

"Initial investigations indicate the man was riding… approximately 10km from Taroom when he has left the roadway and crashed into a culvert at around 2.15pm."

More Stories

breaking news fatal crashes motorbike fatal queensland polise service serious crash taroom car crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        100 to travel from ‘Rocky to the Rock’ on Uluru flight

        Premium Content 100 to travel from ‘Rocky to the Rock’ on Uluru flight

        Travel Six Rockhampton Rotary members will take their baton on board to celebrate their Australian centenary.

        Woman drives 100km before kicking over man’s pot plants in DV offence

        Woman drives 100km before kicking over man’s pot plants in DV...

        Crime A woman frustrated over mixed messages from her former partner she kicked over and...

        Rocky woman ‘puts vanity aside’ to help those suffering

        Premium Content Rocky woman ‘puts vanity aside’ to help those suffering

        Community A young Rockhampton woman had committed to taking a major plunge next month.

        LETTERS: Controversial issues continue to divide nation

        Premium Content LETTERS: Controversial issues continue to divide nation

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.