Young man leaves ‘toxic’ household to escape drug scene

Tyson Daune Frousheger, 20, pleaded guilty in Emerald Magistrates Court on February 2 to possessing utensils that had been used and two counts of possessing dangerous drugs. FILE PHOTO.

Tyson Daune Frousheger, 20, pleaded guilty in Emerald Magistrates Court on February 2 to possessing utensils that had been used and two counts of possessing dangerous drugs. FILE PHOTO.

A 20-year-old man moved back in with his mum after he was caught with cannabis and MDMA at Rockhampton.

Tyson Daune Frousheger, 20, was living in a “toxic environment” when the offences occurred, duty lawyer Kasey Wilson told Emerald Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The State Drug Squad searched the house at The Range at 6.35am on June 23, 2020, where Frousheger was living at the time.

During the search of the downstairs area, officers located a clip-seal bag containing 22.69g of cannabis and another clip-seal bag with 2.5 blue pills with a Tic Tac logo, later identified as MDMA.

READ: Duo in same car charged with drink-driving

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said a coffee grinder was also found in the bedroom, which was used to chop cannabis.

Frousheger pleaded guilty in Emerald Magistrates Court on February 2 to possessing utensils that had been used and two counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

Mrs Wilson said Frousheger was surrounded by lots of drug activity while living at the Rockhampton property.

Magistrate Robert Walker took into account that Frousheger had actively changed his living circumstances, moving in with his mother at Emerald, who would assist him in his rehabilitation.

Frousheger was placed on a four-month good behaviour order, with conditions to attend a drug assessment and education session.

Convictions were not recorded.