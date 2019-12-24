Menu
Rockhampton Court House.
Crime

Young man seeks retribution, smashes car with sledge hammer

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
24th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
A YOUNG man decided to take the law into his own hands, damaging a woman’s car with a sledge hammer.

Tyson Phillip Sean Harrison-Smith, 20, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court last Thursday to one count of wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said at 8.55am on December 2 police were called to reports of a man damaging a car with a sledgehammer, in the driveway of a home in Parkhurst.

Mr Studdert said police saw a white Holden Commodore parked in the driveway with most of the windows destroyed and numerous dents in the body of the car.

Police spoke with the victim, who said she heard loud smashes, opened the door and saw Harrison-Smith in her driveway. She then showed them a photograph, taken on her mobile phone, of Harrison-Smith in her driveway holding a sledge hammer with the damaged vehicle in the background.

The court heard several witnesses across the road observed the same situation.

Legal Aid lawyer Megan Jones said there was some animosity between Harrison-Smith’s partner and the victim.

Ms Jones said the victim would be appearing in court for an offence that occurred at the time.

“He is aware he can’t take the law into his own hands, but this was not a random act,” she said.

“He is sorry. It was a lapse in judgment.”

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said Harrison-Smith had a considerable criminal history and his offending was a brazen criminal act.

“You can’t take the law into your own hands and seek retribution,” Mr Clarke said.

Harrison-Smith was sentenced to four months jail, suspended immediately for 18 months. A conviction was recorded.

rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime wilful damage
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

