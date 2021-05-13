The Roma Magistrates Court heard an 18-year-old Roma man stole $4850 worth of alcohol from the Royal On Ninety-Nine while he was employed by the pub.

Between December 2020 and January 2021, police prosecutor Heather Whiting said Darcy Harrison Proud stole alcohol, glassware, plastic crates, and table mats - which came to the attention of staff in February.

During the police investigation, sergeant Whiting said police were made aware that Proud had taken photos of the stolen items prompting police to search his home, where they located the missing property.

“(He) said the alcohol was taken for personal consumption… and the (other items) he formed the opinion they were being disposed of because they could not be utilised because of COVID-19 restrictions,” she said.

The court heard Proud had no criminal history and that all items had been returned to the pub.

Magistrate Peter Saggers told Proud his crime was a significant breach of trust and he needed to address the underlying issues behind his stealing.

“Don’t go down the path of dishonesty, if you do you can expect… to be sent to prison - that’s how serious these sorts of crimes are,” he said.

At the Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday, May 5, Proud pleaded guilty to stealing by clerks or servants, and was sentenced to a 12-month community corrections order.

No conviction was recorded.

Originally published as Young man stole $4.8k of booze while working at Roma pub