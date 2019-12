AMBULANCE crews, police and fireys rushed to the scene of a single vehicle crash on Limestone Creek Road, west of Yeppoon, just after 4.30pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man in his 20s was able to get out of the car on his own.

She said police and fire crews were called to control traffic as the crash was in a high traffic zone.

The man was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.