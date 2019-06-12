Young man taken to hospital after motorbike crash

A MALE in his mid teens was transported to hospital this morning after crashing is motorbike.

Emergency services were called to a location near the Yeppen Bridge at 2.40am Wednesday morning after the young man reportedly collided with a guard rail near the Capricorn Highway.

Initial reports suggested the man may have sustained a severe leg injury.

Paramedics treated the man and he was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with a leg laceration.