A YOUNG man is being taken to hospital after rolling his car near Springsure this morning.

At 7.11am, paramedics were called to a single vehicle rollover on Arcturus Rd, Arcturus.

It was originally reported the man in his 20s had removed himself from the vehicle before emergency services arrived on scene.

Paramedics assessed the man, who was complaining of rib pain. He was transported to hospital.