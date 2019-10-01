Young man’s fight to help his dad live a normal life

THERE won’t be a sausage in sight at the upcoming ‘Bangers for the Blind’ where Joey Khan will be raising money and awareness for the Macular Disease Foundation, a cause that is far to close to home for the Pinefest Ambassador entrant.

Joey’s father John, was diagnosed with Macular degeneration 7 years ago, the journey since that time has not been easy for their family and particularly Joey’s much-loved father.

Joey said he has watched his father struggle with treatment, which offered little help, and been tormented by the way the disease has affected his life.

“Dad is now legally blind, and in his honour, I want to raise money for the foundation that is seeking a cure to help people with this terrible disease,” Joey said.

“It’s been extremely hard, not just on dad but on all of us as a family.

“I can’t describe how it feels watching my father, my best mate, slowly lose a piece of himself, its beyond anything I’ve ever had to deal with.”

Joey said throughout the struggles, John has shown himself to be a fighter and one of the most amazing people he knows.

“He has been one of my biggest supporters in this Yeppoon Lions Pinefest Ambassador Quest journey,” he said.

“Despite being legally blind, he has still been helping out at my fundraisers and of course mum Irmi is there too.

“I hope that the money I raise can really make a difference and help with Macular Disease research, so other families do not have to suffer.

‘Bangers for the Blind will be a night of banger tunes, dancing, fun and a time and place for old friends and new friends to catch up all in the name of making a difference for people with Macular degeneration.

Joey will host ‘Bangers for the Blind’ on Friday October 4 at the Strand Hotel upstairs in the Ocean View room from 6.30pm.

There will be banger tunes by Ava Kaydo, Ryley and Joey and Lynchy.

Cover charge is $5 and all donations are welcome.

All money raised during the quest will be donated to charity with 50% going to Joeys charity and the other 50% going to Yeppoon Lions to be dispersed to their selected charities and not for profit organisations.

Factbox

Key symptoms to look out for: