Young man's history of anger management issues

Liam Thomas McMahon pleaded guilty to wilful damage charges and contravening a domestic violence order in the Rockhampton District Court on May 11.

'UNMANLY' behaviour of a 26-year-old with very little schooling and literacy issues has led to the man serving 156 days in jail.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Baker said McMahon smashed holes in walls of a Dululu rental property and smashed his partner's phone on November 5, 2016.

It's not the first time McMahon has had anger management issues with the court hearing of an incident where he bit his sister on her shoulder, choked her and jumped on the bonnet of her car as she tried to drive away.

Defence barrister Jordan Ahlstrand painted a picture of a childhood that would lead to very few other possibilities.

He said McMahon's parents separated when he was young and his mother was violent towards him.

Mr Ahlstrand said McMahon was diagnosed with attention-deficit disorder, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and autism when he was five.

He said McMahon suffered brain damage after a horse riding accident when he was eight, resulting in memory loss and inability to recall information accurately.

By the time he was nine, he had been expelled from a number of schools and went to work on a cattle station in Western Australia.

Mr Ahlstrand said McMahon can not read or write.

The court heard McMahon had started drinking alcohol daily at age 14, was taking cannabis at 12 and, soon afterwards, starting injecting methamphetamines, taking up to an eight ball of meth a day.

Mr Ahlstrand said McMahon had a period of absence from drugs which coincided with a period of no criminal activity.

McMahon was sentenced to a 12-month prison term with 156 days pre-sentence custody declared and parole release on May 11.