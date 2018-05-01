Young men in CQ taking a stand against Domestic Violence

SBC Seniors Billy Collins, Antoni Paikan and Elwyn Tilberoo with Head of Year 12 Mrs Tracey Deasy have supported the stand against domestic and violence at SBC for a number of years and will proudly march on Friday.

WALKING side by side in an effort to combat domestic violence, 600 young men from St Brendans will take to the streets this Friday.

As one of the largest collectives of men in Central Queensland, the college is working to ensure the anti-violence message and the importance of service and justice is taken from the school yard, home and into the community.

St Brendan's College Principal Mr Robert Corboy encouraged students and families to support the walk and the meaning behind it.

"We are very proud of our current Year 12 cohort who have chosen domestic violence as a fundraising initiative for the past four years, collecting five cent coins in plastic bottles and leading our handbag collection for women in need within our St Brendan's College community, and these boys will lead our walk proudly on Friday,” he said.

With May being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the young students are getting involved in local community initiatives.

"They have been involved in Eddies Van which provides meals and support to those in need locally in Yeppoon, and initiatives like our handbag drive which has run over the past three years to supply local women in domestic violence shelters with handbags and care packs,” Mr Corboy said.

To support the walk, the college has invited one of its past students, Rob Caslick, as keynote speaker and the driving force behind a social enterprise, Two Good Co, in Sydney.

From humble beginnings with three of his mates cooking a BBQ for the homeless in Sydney's Kings Cross, they decided their Unique Selling Point would be 'we don't do sausages' and from this they were a hit with a captive audience.

Today, Two Good Co works on the 'buy one, give one' model, or as their marketing tells 'you eat one, we treat one', so that people in Sydney and Melbourne buy a premium lunch jar for themselves, while the other lunch jar goes to a person in need in a local domestic violence refuge.

The food produced by some of Australia's biggest name celebrity chefs including Neil Perry, Kylie Kwong and Matt Moran, donating their recipes to Two Good to support and stand against domestic violence

Mr Corboy said the college was humbled and amazed at the achievements of past student Rob Caslick and the work he was leading with Two Good Co

"After his years as a St Brendan's College student and boarder from Glenden in Central Queensland, Rob has had an amazing career - as a marine engineer in the Royal Australian Navy, as a mechanical engineer in the construction industry and now his full-time focus with his social enterprise Two Good,” Mr Corboy said.

"We are looking forward to hearing Rob's story and his messages where he will talk about the power and value of understanding someone without judgement, and the importance of true human connection in a world of 'connectivity'.”

The SBC community is also fundraising during the May for Domestic and Family Violence Awareness Month and is requesting assistance to reach its $4,000 fundraising aim in support of White Ribbon via https://schooleventswr.everydayhero.com/au/stbrendanscollege