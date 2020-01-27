Young model has sights set on more pageant wins

POSE: Amy Odonnell-Booth will remain on board with Elite Avenue in 2020. Picture: Contributed

AMY Odonnell-Booth is slaying the game, winning a number of modelling pageants in the past year since starting with Elite Avenue.

The 16-year-old was one of seven girls to be accepted into last year’s Elite Avenue Rockhampton Model Mentor Scholarship Program. The program ran for 12 months with training fees waived.

She has since decided to continue with Elite Avenue in 2020, moving up from beginner to intermediate level.

She said she had a great time modelling last year and had come a long way from when she first started.

“I had no idea what I was doing when I first started,” she said.

“I was always the sneaker type of girl and never into high heels. I had to wear high heels and it was so difficult because they would hurt my feet. The catwalk was really hard the first few times as well.

“Since joining Elite Avenue, I have gained a lot of confidence and self-esteem.

“I have also learnt so many things I never pictured a model would do. People just assume models just stand and pose for photos, but there is a lot more to it.”

Despite being a beginner, Amy placed first in a number of modelling pageants and competitions last year, including a pin-up fashion parade.

“I was really shocked when they said I had won,” she said.

“I was just going with the flow and having fun, seeing as it was a 1950s housewife theme.

“There were a lot of beautiful girls there doing an excellent job and when they announced me as the winner, I was speechless. I was totally not expecting that. It was a really happy moment.”

Amy also placed first in a themed talent show at the 2019 Miss Gladstone Pageant. She said the win meant a lot to her because she sang a song for her grandfather.

She also threw her hat in the ring for Miss Showgirl 2019 and placed third.

She said modelling was something she was always interested in doing.

“I am still young and experiencing new things and finding an interest,” she said.

“When I was growing up, I told myself ‘I am not a girly girl, that’s not me’ – but I got that wrong. Modelling isn’t that girly. You get to dress up and wear make-up, but that’s beside the point.”

Amy, who starts Year 11 this week at Rockhampton State High School, said she wanted to continue with modelling after she finished school and make a career out of it.

She said this year she hoped to compete in more pageants and build up her confidence.

“I only did a couple last year and I was very nervous because I get really bad stage fright when I am in front of a big crowd,” she said.

“So, I want to do more to hopefully lose that fear.

“I am also looking forward to doing Miss Showgirl again.

“I hope to learn more skills, meet new people and see where modelling takes me.

“Hopefully I achieve more than I did last year.”

Her advice to models starting with Elite Avenue this year was enjoy it and have fun.

“Always believe in yourself and take it all in, because it is such an amazing experience,” she said.

“You are going to absolutely love it because it is a lot of fun and you gain a lot of confidence. Just be yourself and enjoy it.”