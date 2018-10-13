Young model rises fast

ONE Gladstone teenager is ready to make a shiny mark on the modelling world as she goes in the running to be the 2018 Teen Australian Supermodel of the Year.

Emily Gleeson, 15, said she was ready to dive into the competition.

"I am very grateful for the opportunities I have had and I'm very keen to see where it takes me," Emily said.

Emily Gleeson is set to grace the Rockhampton runway on September 9 in aid of cancer research. Kartik Photography

"I am so excited and looking forward to the photoshoots and filming with the Australian Supermodel of the Year (team) in Brisbane later this month.

"I feel very lucky to have so much support."

Trained by Elite Avenue, Gladstone, Emily will be required to showcase her catwalk and modelling skills in the State finals in Brisbane on October 28.

She said she was particularly looking forward to receiving runway training and meeting the judges.

"I love working with the mentors and other models," she said.

"I was really excited to know that if I was to get through the State finals in Brisbane, I could be going through to Bali for a photoshoot - it would be incredible."

MODEL CITIZEN: Emily Gleeson is fundraising for the Gladstone RSPCA. Darryl Currey

Her past modelling achievements include being published in over 12 fashion magazines, being selected for the Supre Fashion 'S-Gang' Campaign, the Chetcuti Fashion Campaign Mackay, Miss Glitz Australia 2017 and Miss Diamond Australia 2017.

However, the teen model said she tried to bide her time smartly by juggling her creative pursuits with her education.

Keeping her grades up was important, she said, for her to have options in the future.

Emily said her modelling efforts included fundraising for not-for-profit causes she was passionate about.

She recently spent time collecting money and trying to raise awareness for the Gladstone Animal Rescue Group.

"(They) care for abandoned pets who need rehoming," Emily said.

"I love animals and want to help."