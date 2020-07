Paramedics are at the scene.

MULTIPLE ambulance crews are responding to an incident in Koongal involving a young motorbike rider.

Initial reports suggest a man aged in his early 20s has been struck by a vehicle while riding his motorbike on Rockonia Road, near the intersection of Dee Street.

The man’s injuries are at this stage unclear, however a critical care paramedic is being tasked to attend.